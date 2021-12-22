Arrests
• Michael Wayne Ables, 40, Russell Road, Rockford, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 7:47 p.m. Dec. 21 and charged with aggravated assault and violation of bail bond restrictions. He is being held in lieu of a $18,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 29 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Tosha Marie Silcox, 36, Adkins Way, Louisville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 8:58 p.m. Dec. 21 and charged with theft. She is being held in lieu of a $3,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 29 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Gina Elayne Melhorn, 33, Adkins Way, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:50 p.m. Dec. 21 and charged with aggravated child abuse, neglect and endangerment. She was released on a $25,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 29 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Amber Lynn Kaiser, 31, Big Springs Ridge Road, Friendsville
• Christopher Joe Brumley, 42, Chilhowee Trail, Maryville
