Arrests
Editor's note: Hearing dates are subject to change.
• Anna Nicole Graham, 24, Rocky Branch Road, Walland, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 9:31 p.m. Dec. 22 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange and public intoxication. She was being held on bonds totaling $2,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Dec. 30 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Aaron Christopher Blankenship, 36, Raulston Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:25 a.m. Dec. 23 and charged with aggravated burglary. He was being held on a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Dec. 30 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Elijah Kewan Davis, 23, Buck Drive, Louisville
• Manuel Juan Flores, 26, Myers Circle, Louisville
• Tony Sanford, 64, East Old Topside Road, Louisville
• Chevi Devanne Garrett, 32, Nine Mile Road, Maryville; also charged with violation of community corrections conditions
