• Vanessa Michelle Dearing, 37, Post Oak Lane, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 2:42 p.m. Dec. 1 and charged with possession of Schedule I drugs and driving while impaired. She was being held on bonds totaling $5,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Feb. 16 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Jeremy Terrell Jones, 23, Harrison
• Marshall William Hazlett, 28, North Union Grove Road, Friendsville
• Jarred Ray Morgan, 23, Apache Road, Maryville; also charged with failure to follow rules of court
• Joshua Edward Russell, 31, Glenn Road, Louisville; also charged with two counts of violation of pretrial release conditions
