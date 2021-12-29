Arrests
• Jeremy Scott Joyner, 43, Knoxville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 11:21 a.m. Dec. 27 and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and contempt of court. He is being held in lieu of a $20,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 30 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court and a 1:30 p.m. Dec. 29 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Steven Ray Ratledge, 39, Montvale Station Road, Maryville
• Carla Renee Haggard, 45, Alfred McCammon Road, Maryville
• Lee Marvin Williams, 57, Pennsylvania Avenue
• Chevi Devanne Garrett, 33, Nine Mile Road, Maryville; also charged with violation of community corrections
