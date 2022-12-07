• William S. Nelson, 34, Dug Gap Road, Louisville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 11:05 p.m. Dec. 6 and charged with possession of stolen property. He is being held in lieu of a $1,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 15 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Stephanie Rebecca Clanton, 46, Dug Gap Road, Louisville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 10:44 p.m. Dec. 6 and charged with manufacture/deliver/sale/possession of methamphetamine, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and manufacture/delivery/sale of Schedule I-VII controlled substances. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $12,000 pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 9 and 9 a.m. Dec. 15 hearings in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Richard Lee Russell, 51, Dave Cooper Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:32 p.m. Dec. 6 and charged with violation of an order of protection. He is being held in lieu of a $20,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 15 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Matthew Charles Watson, 34, Paul Lankford Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 6:44 p.m. Dec 6 and charged with two counts of domestic violence with aggravated assault. He is being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 15 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Michael Bruce Hunt Jr., 38, South Rankin Road, Alcoa, was arrested by members of the 5th Judicial Drug Task Force at 9:27 a.m. Dec. 6 and charged with maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance sales, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance with intent and sale of a Schedule V controlled substance. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $10,000 pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 14 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Tony Lee Dunlap, 49, East Main Avenue, Friendsville
• Virginia Lee Gattrell, 28, Columbus Street, Maryville
• Khalil Ziyaad Shereef, 21, Knoxville
• David Tyler Huffstetler, 24, Blockhouse Road, Maryville
