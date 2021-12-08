Arrests
• Ryan Kenneth Anderson Landrum, 33, Lancing, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:18 p.m. Dec. 7 and charged with burglary and vandalism. He was released on a $4,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Dec. 15 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Justin Miles Brown, 29, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:02 a.m. Dec. 7 and charged with violation of probation for a felony conviction. He is being held on no bond pending a 9 a.m. Dec. 8 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Brandy Renee Anderson, 47, Alcoa Highway, Alcoa
• Russell Martin Fuller, 41, Sevierville
• Christopher Lee Woods, 53, Knoxville
• Clarence Harvey Mock III, 33, Knoxville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.