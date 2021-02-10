Arrests
Editor's note: Hearing dates are subject to change.
• Dwight Lewis Foster, 49, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 6:05 p.m. Feb. 9 and charged with theft from buildings and theft of property. He was being held on bonds totaling $90,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Feb. 11 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jennifer Leigh Hurst, 25, Red Hill Drive, Louisville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 7:15 p.m. Feb. 9 and charged with driving under the influence and simple possession/casual exchange. She was being held on bonds totaling $4,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Feb. 11 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Leonard Ryan Higgins, 36, Strawberry Plains, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:57 a.m. Feb. 10 and charged with theft of property. He was being held on a $750 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Feb. 18 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.