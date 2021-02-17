Arrests
• Gregory Foster Kemp, 63, listed as homeless in Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:43 p.m. Feb. 16 and charged with two counts of violating sex offender registration requirements and two counts of violating community corrections conditions. He was being held on bonds totaling $12,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Feb. 17 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Ryan Andrew Cannon, 35, Wheeler Road, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:18 p.m. Feb. 16 and charged with theft of property. He was being held on a $1,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Feb. 23 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• William Daniel Lennox, 51, Burnett Station Road, Seymour, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:15 p.m. Feb. 16 and charged with theft of property. He was being held on a $5,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Feb. 24 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• William Eddie Clabough, 34, South Long Hollow Road, Maryville
• Angel Lynn Chandler, 40, Strawberry Plains
• Arthur W. Crabtree, 28, Woodlawn, Kentucky
• Matthew Allen Parrott, 38, Dunlap Hollow Road, Friendsville
