Arrests
• Heather Nicole Teeple, 34, Evergreen Road, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:50 a.m. Feb. 23 and charged with tampering with evidence, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked and violating pretrial release conditions. She was being held on bonds totaling $12,500 on the first three charges pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Feb. 24 and without bond on the pretrial release charge pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing March 1. Both hearings will take place in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Crystal Renee Hammer, 40, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:32 p.m. Feb. 23 and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. She was being held on a $30,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Feb. 25 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Derek Lee Coleman, 33, Dandridge, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 11:08 p.m. Feb. 23 and charged with fraudulent use of a credit card and simple possession/casual exchange. He was released on bonds totaling $2,500 pending 9 a.m. hearings March 2 and 25 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jeffery Todd Coada, 31, North Sixth Street, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:04 a.m. Feb. 24 and charged with evading arrest and violating an order of protection. He was being held on bonds totaling $32,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing March 4 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• James Carroll Hickman, 47, Sevierville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:27 a.m. Feb. 24 and charged with auto theft greater than $10,000 but less than $60,000. He was being held on a $15,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing March 1 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jeremy Duane Brown, 29, South Magnolia Street, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 2:40 p.m. Feb. 22 and charged with aggravated assault and violating an order of protection. He also was served an arrest warrant from another county. He was being held on bonds totaling $15,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Feb. 25 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Christopher Bradley Hensley, 32, Loudon, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:55 p.m. Feb. 22 and charged with shoplifting (theft of merchandise) and two counts of violation of probation. He was being held without bond on the violation of probation charges and on a $1,500 bond on the shoplifting charge pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Feb. 24 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Ezekiel Keanu Bracamonte, 18, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:10 p.m. Feb. 22 and charged with domestic violence with simple assault, resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search, public intoxication, simple assault and two counts of harassment. He was being held on bonds totaling $19,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Feb. 25 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Biral Edgar Alam Stair, 35, Sevierville
• James Darrell Hensley, 33, Legends Way, Maryville
• Tracey L. Christian, 51, Knoxville; also charged with violation of probation
• Aaron Michael Colyer, 33, Cansler Drive, Maryville
