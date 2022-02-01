Arrests
• Kristofer Richard Frisbee, 40, Morganton Road, Maryville, was arrested at 10:28 a.m. Feb. 1 by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with theft. He is being held in lieu of a $7,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Feb. 7 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Kimberly Michelle Payne, 43, East Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, was arrested at 11:18 a.m. Feb. 1 by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with identity theft. She is being held in lieu of a $1,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. April 5 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• David Alan Hannah, 55, Reservoir Road, Maryville, was arrested at 6:50 p.m. Feb. 1 by Alcoa Police officers and charged with theft. He was released at 11:16 p.m. Feb. 1 on a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 2 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Roger Tracy Bennett, 58, Greenwich Drive, Maryville, was arrested at 12:22 a.m. Feb. 2 by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held in lieu of a $50,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Feb. 7 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Quinn Gabriel Rader, 18, Knoxville, was arrested at 12:30 a.m. Feb. 2 by Alcoa Police officers and charged with possession of schedule VI. He is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 9 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Russel R. Schneider, 42, Illinois, was arrested at 1:48 a.m. Feb. 2 by Alcoa Police officers and charged with criminal trespass. He is being held pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 10 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Ricky Neal Forster II, 38, Knoxville
• Cory Martin Campbell, 29, Butler Mill Road, Maryville
• Christopher Lee Woods, 53, Knoxville
• Torrey Lee Durmer, 40, Duncan Road, Maryville
