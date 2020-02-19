Arrests
• Carolyn Loraine Holland, 53, Rockford, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:26 a.m. Feb. 17 and charged with felony probation violation. She was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m Feb. 24 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Bridgette Daneen Curtis, 52, Burroughs Road, Alcoa, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:03 p.m. Feb. 17 and charged with manufacturing/delivery/selling a Schedule I-VII substance. He was being held on a $7,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 19 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Thomas Austin Finger, 24, Curry Avenue, Maryville, was arrested at 9:39 p.m. Feb. 17 and charged with leaving the scent of an accident where injuries occurred, driving on a suspended license and four counts of violation of pre-trial release. He was being held without bond pending hearings at a 9 a.m. Feb. 19 and at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 24 in Blount County General Sessions Court..
•Douglas Ray Treece, 26, Loudon, was arrested by Alcoa Police at 7:31 p.m. Feb. 17 and charged with delivery of a Schedule II substance. He was being held on a $25,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 19 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Jamie Nicole Carroll, 38, Highway 411, Maryville
• Thomas Allan Cansler, 49, Knoxville
• Timothy Wayne Irick, 35, Sevierville
• Pheneisia Dawn Broadwater, 23, Maryville Mobile Home Park, Maryville
• Duane Lee Donahue, 54, West Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville
