• Tesmone Daron Paschal, 39, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:16 p.m. Jan. 9 and charged with two counts of manufacture/delivery/sale of cocaine. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $100,000 pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 11 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Roben Andrea Richmond, 36, Keeble Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 10 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. She is being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 19 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• John Fletcher Bailey, 56, Madison Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:33 a.m. Jan. 10 and charged with violation of an order of protection. He is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 12 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Cynthia Mary Sutton, 36, Hope Street, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:35 a.m. Jan. 10 and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine. She is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 18 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Donald Gerald Meacham, 51, Comfort Avenue, Maryville
