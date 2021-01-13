Arrests
Editor's note: Hearing dates are subject to change.
• Kimberly Marlene Young, 28, Madisonville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:41 p.m. Jan. 12 and charged with criminal trespass and two counts of theft. She was released on bonds totaling $1,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Jan. 20 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jordan Alexander Howes, 38, Alcoa Highway, Alcoa, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:28 p.m. Jan. 12 and charged with violating the sex offender registry. He was being held on an $85,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Jan. 20 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Adrian Holmes, 45, Oak Ridge, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 5:02 p.m. Jan. 12 and charged with evading arrest, two counts of theft of property and a warrant from another jurisdiction. He was being held on bonds totaling $47,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Jan. 14 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jennifer Nicole Latham, 34, Cloyds Church Road, Greenback, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:57 p.m. Jan. 12 and charged with two counts of theft of property. She was being held on bonds totaling $1,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Jan. 20 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Amy L. Parker, 38, Tellico Plains; also charged with violation of probation
