• Raymond Gabriel Noyes, 30, West Broadway Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 11:23 p.m. Jan. 17 and charged with aggravated assault. He is being held in lieu of an $8,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 24 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Troy Joseph Lovegood, 41, Madisonville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:27 p.m. Jan. 17 and charged with identity theft. He is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 24 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Rayvon Marques Burns, 20, Morganton Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:28 p.m. Jan. 17 and charged with two counts of violation of probation and manufacture/delivery/sale of marijuana. He is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 25 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Anthony Ta'Kavon Locke, 19, South Everett High Road, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 4:43 p.m. Jan. 17 and charged with resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search and two counts of disorderly conduct. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $3,000 pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 24 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Felix Franklin Kilby, 28, Sweetwater
• Michael Shawn England, 52, Reagan Mill Road, Maryville
