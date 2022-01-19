Arrests
• Ashley Lee Thompson, 29, Lovers Lane, Townsend, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 6 a.m. Jan. 18 and charged with tampering with evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, evading arrest and three counts of violation of probation for a misdemeanor conviction. She is being held in lieu of a $15,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 24 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court and no bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 26 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
• William Montez Laron Hodge, 33, Fountain View Circle, Alcoa, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 8:26 a.m. Jan. 18 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange and criminal trespass. He is being held in lieu of a $1,500 pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 27 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Michael Ray Alexander, 34, Big Springs Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:25 a.m. Jan. 18 and charged with violation of probation for a felony conviction and four counts of violation of probation for misdemeanor convictions. He is being held in lieu of a $1,383 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Jan. 19 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court and no bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 24 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Steven Lee Coles, 33, Diamond Branch Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:40 p.m. Jan. 18 and charged with violation of probation for a felony conviction. He is being held on no bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 24 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Jade Nevada Sherlin, 23, Sweetwater, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 7:58 p.m. Jan. 18 and charged with theft. She is being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Jan. 26 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jodi Michelle Jenkins, 22, Madisonville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 7:59 p.m. Jan. 18 and charged with theft. She is being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Jan. 26 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Maia K'Darien Tallent, 18, Villa Court, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:20 p.m. Jan. 18 and charged with resisting arrest/search/halt/frisk/stop. She is being held in lieu of a $1,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 26 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Kyle Alexander Witt, 30, Madisonville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 8 p.m. Jan. 18 and charged with evading arrest and driving with a revoked license. He is being held in lieu of a $6,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 25 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Douglas Victor Spottiswood, 56, Cherbourg Drive, Maryville was arrested by Knoxville Airport Authority at 11:39 p.m. Jan. 18 and charged with possession of a handgun while under the influence and public intoxication. He is being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. Jan. 26 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• John Curtis Walker, 34, Eakens Drive, Walland, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4 a.m. Jan. 19 and charged with arson, vandalism and domestic assault. He is being held in lieu of a $20,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 27 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Jana Anne Cardwell, 31, Knoxville; also charged with violation of probation for a misdemeanor conviction
• Jonathan Lee Hatcher, 36, Pink Hatcher Lane, Louisville; also charged with violation of probation for a misdemeanor conviction and failure to follow rules of court
• James Daniel Newberry, 21, Headrick View Drive, Maryville
• Jasmine A. Bryant, 33, Knoxville
