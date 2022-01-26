Arrests
• Brian Keith Webber, 46, Powell, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 4:21 p.m. Jan. 23 and charged with manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth, simple possession/casual exchange and theft. He is being held in lieu of a $6,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 27 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Rock Steven Hembree, 64, Hampton Park Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 12:33 a.m. Jan. 24 and charged with simple possession of meth. He was released on a $2,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 2 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Justin Tyler Russell, 34, Tulip Lane, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 12:40 Jan. 24 and charged with simple possession of meth and two counts if contempt of court. He is being held in lieu of a $5,250 bond pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 1 and 1:30 p.m. Jan. 31 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Wayne Leslie Willis, 43, Hopewell Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9 a.m. Feb. 2 and charged with possession of schedule 1 drugs. He is being held in lieu of a $30,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 2 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jeremy Stephen Ellison, 41, Sevierville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:19 p.m. Jan. 24 and charged with two counts of identity theft. He is being held in lieu of a $13,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 1 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Heather Renee Hartley, 28, Patterson Road, Walland, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:11 p.m. Jan. 24 and charged with false reports. She was released on a $3,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 3 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Karen Sue Hartley, 70, Patterson Road, Walland, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:11 p.m. Jan. 24 and charged with false reports. She was released on a $3,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 3 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Ricky Eugene Smith, 57, Patterson Road, Walland, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:25 p.m. Jan. 24 and charged with false reports and domestic assault. He is being held in lieu of a $7,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 3 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Dustin Dewayne Graham, 30, Cherokee Heights Drive, Maryville, was arrested at 5:40 p.m. Jan. 25 by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with violation of an order of protection. He is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Feb. 3 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Robert Edward Millward III, 50, Morganton Road, Maryville, was arrested at 9:48 p.m. Jan. 25 by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with assault and vandalism. He is being held in lieu of a $3,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Charles Allen Carico, 23, Knoxville, was arrested at 10:14 p.m. Jan. 25 by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with violation of probation for a felony conviction. He is being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 31 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
• James A. Mannix, 34, Tupelo Way, Louisville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers and charged with filing false reports. He is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 27 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Cory Stephen Adkins, 35, Knoxville
• Ernest Lee Proffitt, 43, Telford Street, Alcoa
• Gene Edward Sours, 37, Knoxville
• Rachel Elizabeth Rule, 34 Cloverhill Road, Maryville
