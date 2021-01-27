Arrests
Editor's note: Hearing dates are subject to change.
• Patrick Lynn Cowan, 57, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:25 a.m. Jan. 26 and charged with theft of property. He was released on a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Jan. 28 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Vontrail Lorenzo Rutland, 29, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:12 p.m. Jan. 26 and charged with aggravated robbery. He was being held on a $50,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Jan. 28 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Gabrelle Joallyn Sanders, 30, Glen Oaks Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:54 p.m. Jan. 26 and charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale of Schedule I-VII drugs, the manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and four counts of failure to appear. She was being held on bonds totaling $55,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Jan. 29 and a 1:30 p.m. hearing Feb. 1 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
