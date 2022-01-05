Arrests
• Levi Samuel Robert Mason, 31, Ellejoy Road, Walland, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11 a.m. Jan. 4 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. He is being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 13 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Tessa Marie Pack, 25, Knoxville
• Travis Eugene Roach, 43, Wilkinson Pike, Maryville
• Dylan Brennan Baker, 29, Jersey Way, Maryville
• Dustin Shane McCarroll, 34, Triple Oak Street, Rockford
• Alexandra Elaine Smith, 30, Westcove Court, Maryville; also cited on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia
