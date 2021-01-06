Arrests
Editor's note: Hearing dates are subject to change.
• Ryan Scott Rogers Jr., 22, Grant Street, Alcoa, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 11:03 a.m. Jan. 4 and charged with theft. He was being held on a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Jan. 12 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Dezarae Leean Loveday, 31, Evelyn Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 11:08 a.m. Jan. 4 and charged with theft of property, failure to appear and driving on a suspended license. She was being held on bonds totaling $8,250 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Jan. 11 and a 9 a.m. hearing Jan. 12 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jeramy Michael Feucht, 34, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:55 p.m. Jan. 4 and charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injury, failure to provide proof of financial responsibility and driving on a revoked license. He was released on bonds totaling $1,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Jan. 14 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jaquese Armond Clark, 20, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:14 p.m. Jan. 4 and charged with resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search. He was released on a $500 bond and was scheduled to appear for a 1:30 p.m. hearing Jan. 6 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Darren Sean Fuson, 30, Camellia Trace Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 9:38 p.m. Jan. 4 and charged with leaving the scene of an accident with damage. He was being held on a $750 bond and was scheduled to appear for a 9 a.m. hearing Jan. 5 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Tieara Sky Hembree, 21, Sevierville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:03 p.m. Jan. 4 and charged with theft. She was being held on a $6,500 bond and was scheduled to appear for a 1:30 p.m. hearing Jan. 6 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• James David Huffstetler, 39, Blockhouse Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:18 p.m. Jan. 5 and charged with simple possession of methamphetamine and simple possession/casual exchange of marijuana. He was released on bonds totaling $5,000 pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 13 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Benny Howard Dodson, 59, Keener Road, Seymour, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 6:32 p.m. Jan. 5 and charged with theft. He was being held on bonds totaling $7,500 and was scheduled to appear for a 1:30 p.m. hearing Jan. 6 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Brandon Reshawn Warren, 33, Steele Street, Alcoa, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 8:38 p.m. Jan. 5 and charged with vandalism and domestic assault. He was being held on bonds totaling $4,500 pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 14 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Brenton John Emory, 35, Powell, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 12:35 a.m. Jan. 6 and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine, use/possession of methamphetamine, driving on a suspended license, tampering with evidence, driving while in possession of methamphetamine and theft of a motor vehicle. He was being held on bonds totaling $82,500 pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 14 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• John Terry Barber, 40, Lenoir City
• John Luther Austin, 49, Sam James Road, Maryville
• Amber Nichole Stanley, 32, Knoxville
• Noah Tye Nolen, 24, Knoxville
• Jonathan Tyler Hensley, 24, Knoxville; also charged with violation of probation
• Dakota Glenn Snook, 21, Knoxville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.