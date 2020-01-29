Arrests
• James Joseph Robbins, 42, Barb Hollow Road, Walland, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at noon Jan. 23 and charged with theft and two counts of violation of sex offender registry. He was being held on bonds totaling $75,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. Jan. 29 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• William Houston Rawls, 31, Self Hollow Road, Rockford, was arrested at 2:46 p.m. Jan. 27 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault. He was being held on a $25,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 30 hearing in Blount County General Sessions court.
• Katelin Alexandra Burns, 23, Oak Ridge, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:50 p.m. Jan. 27 and charged with auto theft and driving on a suspended license. She was being held on bonds totaling $8,000 pending a 9 a.m. Jan. 31 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Joshua Laron Henry, 29, North Farnum Street, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:56 a.m. Jan. 28 and charged with evading arrest, simple possession of meth, simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and evading arrest. He was being held on bonds totaling $10,500.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Jessica Lynn Johnson, 33, Hampton
• Kelly Warren Wolfe Jr. 46, Knoxville
• Sophia Gannon, 22, Johnson City
• Fred William Roulette Jr., 22, Amy Renee Way, Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.