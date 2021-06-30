Arrests
• Brandon Tyler Bales, 21, Oliver Avenue, Seymour, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:40 p.m. June 29 and charged with violating an order of protection. He was released on a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 1 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Daniel Lee Evans, 36, Irwin Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 9:27 p.m. June 29 and charged with violating the sex offender registry. He was being held on a $20,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 1 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Dustin Keith Abner, 36, Maynardville
• Sam Fitzgerald Graves Jr., 39, Middlesettlements Road, Maryville; also charged with domestic violence with simple assault
• Mark Wimbley, 49, Bass Aly, Maryville; also charged with failing to follow rules of court
• Mark Eugene Hill, 42, Knoxville
• Sandy Lauren Gardner, 37, Greenway Drive, Maryville
• Jackie Lee Stillwell, 47, Nebo Road, Walland
