Arrests
• Nathaniel Allen Miller, 26, Sevierville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 9:33 a.m. July 13 and charged with domestic assault and three counts of violation of probation. He was being held without bond on the violation of probation charges pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing July 14, and on a $25,000 bond on the domestic assault charge pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 22. Both hearings will take place in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Quenton Grant Evans, 19, Tompkinsville, Kentucky, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:49 a.m. July 13 and charged with criminal impersonation and using a false identification. He was released on bonds totaling $2,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 20 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Candice Jade Shinpaugh, 38, Arthur Walker Road, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 12:10 p.m. July 13 and charged with leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, driving while license revoked and failing to provide proof of financial responsibility. She was being held on bonds totaling $3,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 15 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Crystal Michelle Lane, 38, Mentor Road, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:26 p.m. July 13 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange, introducing drugs into a penal facility and driving while license revoked. She was released on bonds totaling $7,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing July 21 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Austin Kordell Azpeitia, 19, Sevierville Road, Maryville, was arrested by Townsend Police officers at 8:13 p.m. July 13 and charged with evading arrest. He was released on a $4,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing July 19 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Cory Lee Nelson, 35, Knoxville
• Lucas Gomez Garcia, 20, Morristown
• Zachary Tyler Gorman, 31, Knoxville
• Tina Michelle Brown, 49, Earl Burchfield Lane, Townsend
