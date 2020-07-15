Arrests
• Michael Lynn Barton, 62, McArthur Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:48 a.m. July 14 and charged with two counts of violation of the sex offender registry and felony violation of probation. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $20,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 15 and a 9 a.m. hearing July 20 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Taylor Shea Wolf, 27, Bear Hollow Loop, Louisville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 1:32 p.m. July 14 and charged with vandalism. She was being held on a $1,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 16 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• James Aaron Raby, 29, Harriman, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:48 p.m. July 14 and charged with two counts of theft. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $4,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing July 15 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• James Dennis Walker, 23, Clark Street, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:48 p.m. July 14 and charged with evading arrest, reckless endangerment and driving on a revoked license. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $12,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing July 22 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Shane Michelle Johnson, 47, County Walk Drive, Maryville, was arrested by members of the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force at 4:32 p.m. July 14 and charged with manufacture/sale/delivery of Schedule I-VII drugs, four counts of violation of pretrial release and four counts of failure to appear. He was being held on a $45,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing July 20 and a 9 a.m. hearing July 22 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Eric Lee Burns, 38, Pea Ridge Road, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 9:15 p.m. July 14 and charged with resisting stop/halt/frisk/arrest/search, public intoxication and two counts of simple possession/casual exchange. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $4,250 pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 16 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Allison Page Kenny, 39, Kelly Circle, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11 p.m. July 14 and charged with theft. She was being held in lieu of an $800 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Melissa Dawn Davis, 52, Zelmer Lane, Maryville
• Jamie Joann Campbell, 43, Jama Way, Maryville
• James Nathan Wilson, 42, Nails Creek Road, Rockford
• Jerry Eugene Crum, 42, Old Sevierville Pike, Maryville
• James Edward Dixon Jr., 25, Dotson Memorial Road, Maryville; also charged with domestic assault
