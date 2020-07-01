Arrests
• Matthew Lester Carver, 36, Big Gully Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11 a.m. June 30 and charged with theft of a motor vehicle and domestic violence with simple assault. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $15,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 2 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Deighsyn Marchard Sanders, 26, Memphis, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 6:15 p.m. June 30 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange and driving under the influence. She was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $4,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 7 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Danielle A. Hance, 29, Washburn, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2 a.m. July 1 and charged with resisting stop, frisk, halt or arrest and evading arrest. She was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $3,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing July 8 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• David Lee Coleman, 56, Mimosa Circle, Maryville
• Damon Luke Vance, 37, Amy Renee Way, Maryville; also charged with driving on a revoked license
• Jessica Jeaine Martin, 44, Joan Drive, Louisville
• Russell M. DeSalvo, 33, Knoxville
• Wendy Lee Guardino, 45, Briceville
• Robby L. Oaks, 29, Jacob Drive, Walland
