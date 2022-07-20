• Eduardo Alan Calzadilla, 36, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:30 a.m. July 20 and charged with theft of a motor vehicle, driving on a suspended license and four counts of violation of pre-trial release. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $12,500 pending 1:30 p.m. July 25 and 9:00 a.m. July 26 hearings in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Rebecca Jean Lane, 24, Denton Hayes Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:09 a.m. July 20 and charged with domestic assault with aggravated assault and failure to appear. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $10,383.25 pending 9:00 a.m. July 27 and 9:00 a.m. July 28 hearings in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Robert Dustin Duncan, 36, Wilder, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:02 p.m. July 19 and charged with violation of sex offender registry. He is being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. July 27 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court
• Kyle Ray D. Henson, 25, Knoxville
• Marcus Clyde Thompson, 32, Seymour
• James Arlie Beeler, 56, Seymour
• Isabella Nichole King, 25, South 411 Highway, Maryville
• Donald Stanley Bishop, 57, Burnside Drive, Maryville
