Arrests
• Kathy Lucille Jackson, 48, Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:59 a.m. July 20 and charged with violation of probation granted after a felony conviction. She was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 26 in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Charles Ray Flanagin, 46, Boat Gunnel Road, Townsend, was arrested by Townsend Police officers at 6:10 p.m. July 20 and charged with failing to provide immediate notice of accident, driving while license revoked, leaving the scene of an accident with damage and failure to appear. He was released on bonds totaling $5,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing July 22 and a 9 a.m. hearing July 28 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Yachira N. Herrera, 31, Knoxville, was arrested by the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force at 2:44 a.m. July 21 and charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine. She was being held on a $25,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 28 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Amanda Renee McKeehan, 39, Sevier Avenue, Maryville
• Kelly Lynn Denny, 41, Knoxville
• Andrew Wayne Jackson, 25, Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville; also charged with driving on a suspended license
• Gregory Blaine Heaton, 28, Mt. Lebanon Road, Maryville
