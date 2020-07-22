Arrests
• Fred William Roulette Jr., 22, Amy Renee Way, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 8:47 a.m. July 21 and charged with theft of property. He was being held on bonds totaling $5,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 24 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Gregory Wallace, 28, Clinton, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 8:48 a.m. July 21 and charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession/casual exchange of marijuana. He was being held on bonds totaling $5,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 30 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Steven Edward Stringer, 40, Clinton, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 9:22 a.m. July 22 and charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession/casual exchange of marijuana and driving with a revoked license. He was free on bonds totaling $7,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 30 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Ronald Lynn Taylor, 34, Patterson Road, Walland, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:04 a.m. July 21 and charged with forgery and failure to appear. He was being held on a $1,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing July 27 and a 9 a.m. hearing July 30 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Makashia Diane Knotts, 35, Patterson Road, Walland, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:05 a.m. July 21 and charged with forgery and failure to appear. She was being held on a $1,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing July 27 and a 9 a.m. hearing July 30 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Yelson Leveli Silvestra-Hernandez, 21, King Street, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 1:53 p.m. July 21 and charged with theft, public intoxication and resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search. He was being held on bonds totaling $1,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 28 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Joshua Earnest Curl, 30, Greenback, was arrested by the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force at 12:24 p.m. July 21 and charged with maintaining a dwelling for contraband substance sales. He was being held on a $15,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 22 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Brian Scott Cash, 31, Amerine Road, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 9:03 p.m. July 21 and charged with possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of Schedule VI drugs, possession of drugs without a prescription, three counts of violation of probation and driving with a suspended license. He was being held on bonds totaling $8,3451.94 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing July 27, a 9 a.m. hearing July 28 and a 1:30 p.m. hearing July 29 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Richard Alexander Parks, 31, Madison Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:42 p.m. July 21 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain a single lane, driving under the influence and failure to provide proof of financial responsibility. He was being held on a $1,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing July 27 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Bobby Eugene Varner, 45, Knoxville
• James Walter Hughes Jr., 30, Knoxville
• Micah Demond Curtis, 21, Fossil Lane, Maryville
