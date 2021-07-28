Arrests
• Melinda Rogers, 30, Sweetwater, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 5:29 p.m. July 26 and charged with child abuse/neglect/endangerment (nonviolent). She was released on a $25,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Aug. 3 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Danuel Tyson Denham, 42, McArthur Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:44 p.m. July 27 and charged with theft of a motor vehicle. He was being held on a $5,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Aug. 2 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Michael Davis Jones, 45, Madisonville
• Angela Danelle Little, 46, Blockhouse Road, Maryville
• Leta Katherine Clark, 49, Conger Road, Louisville
• Amber Renee Mulholland, 41, Mountain View Avenue, Maryville
