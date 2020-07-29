Arrests
• Bill Greene Burks Jr., 55, Glendale, Kentucky, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 6:31 p.m. July 27 and charged with manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine and two counts of public intoxication. He was being held on bonds totaling $4,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Aug. 4 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Beth Lorraine Johnson, 53, Guadal Canal Drive, Maryville, was arrested by the Tennessee Highway Patrol at 10:30 a.m. July 28 and charged with identity theft and forgery. She was being held on bonds totaling $5,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Aug. 6 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Crystal Mariem Musheen, 38, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 4:35 p.m. July 28 and charged with resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search and public intoxication. She was being held on bonds totaling $4,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 30 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Angela Michelle Dawson, 40, Clover Hill Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:07 p.m. July 28 and charged with false reports. She was being held on a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 31 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Terrance Brandon Taylor, 20, Joan Drive, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:27 p.m. July 28 and charged with felony violation of probation, violation of probation, driving on a suspended license and evading arrest. He was being held on bonds totaling $6,736.75 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Aug. 5 and a 9 a.m. hearing Aug. 7 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Dalton Michael Bowman, 19, Loudon, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:53 a.m. July 29 and charged with theft of property and identity theft. He was being held on bonds totaling $15,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Aug. 5 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Keith Dennis Speer II, 39, Knoxville
• Brandy Elise Johnson, 20, Gossett Ridge Way, Maryville
