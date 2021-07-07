Arrests
• John Hubert Lowe Jr., 30, Montvale Road, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 9:50 p.m. July 6 and charged with shoplifting (theft of merchandise) and resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search. He was being held on bonds totaling $2,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 13 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Debra Kaye Leeper, 42, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:31 a.m. July 3 and charged with theft of property and failure to appear. She was being held on bonds totaling $5,750 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing July 12 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Saty Botrus Abuhania, 36, Blue Sky Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 10:18 a.m. July 3 and charged with theft of property, driving while license revoked and two counts of failure to appear. He was being held on bonds totaling $14,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 7 and a 1:30 p.m. hearing July 12 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Austin Dean Payne, 26, Honeysuckle Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:56 p.m. July 3 and charged with possessing Schedule II drugs, evading arrest and two counts of violation of probation. He was being held without bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing July 12 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Austin Lewis Hudson, 22, Honeysuckle Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:48 p.m. July 3 and charged with domestic violence with simple assault, interfering with an emergency phone call and vandalism. He was released on bonds totaling $3,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 8 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Curtis David Costner, 33, Sweetwater, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:23 a.m. July 4 and charged with criminal trespass, failure to appear and two counts of theft. He was being held on bonds totaling $6,750 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing July 7 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Samantha Lee Andrade, 31, Cosby, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 7:21 p.m. July 4 and charged with possessing Schedule I drugs. She was being held on a $30,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 7 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Holli Nichole Myers, 28, Mentor Road, Louisville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:52 p.m. July 5 and charged with theft and aggravated burglary. She was being held on bonds totaling $22,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing July 12 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Gary Allen Payne, 52, Enterprise Way, Maryville
• Donald Ray Love, 57, Milliton Circle, Rockford
• Scotty Eugene Moore, 31, Currie Avenue, Maryville
• Gerald Raymond Gates, 51, Railroad Street, Maryville; also charged with two counts of violation of probation
• Jeremiah Lee Payne, 44, Gamble Lane, Walland; also charged with violating pretrial release conditions
• Nicole Lea Swalley, 38, Maple Lane, Greenback
• Tracy Lee Adkins, 54, Knoxville
• Jaren Stephen Troutman, 32, Knoxville
• Daniel Michael Tynan, 49, Banner Street, Seymour
• Joseph Allen Bushong, 49, Eagleton Road, Maryville
• David Donald Hart, 33, Philadelphia, Tennessee
