Arrests
• Ivan Parris Jerad Corpening, 40, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 4 p.m. July 7 and charged with violation of an order of protection. He was being held on a $50,000 bond pending a 9 a.m July 9 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Wesley Kevin Hawkins, 23, Miller Road, Vonore, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 6:27 p.m. July 7 and charged with possession of stolen property. He was being held on a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. July 14 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jordan Anthony Simons, 30, Tammy Circle, Rockford, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 7:10 p.m. July 7 and charged with vandalism and domestic violence with simple assault. He was being held on bonds totaling $4,000 pending a 9 a.m. July 16 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Corey Alan Dalton, 38, Cave Mill Road, Maryville
• David Joseph Palmer, 34, Byerley Avenue, Maryville
• Jessica Michelle Courtney, 35, Knoxville
