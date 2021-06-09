Arrests
• Robert L. Driskill, 50, Doris Lane, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:48 a.m. June 7 and charged with aggravated assault. He was being held on a $75,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 10 in Blount County General Sessions Court. A 46-year-old Maryville woman told deputies on June 6 that during an argument he became violent and threatened to kill them both with a pistol and then strangled her, and a warrant was issued for aggravated assault. Driskill called deputies and said the woman became violent when he told her that she needed to quit drinking, striking him and kicking him in the groin. He said that he was attempting to pick up the pistol and leave when she kicked him in the groin again and he accidentally pulled the trigger, firing one round. A deputy reported that the version was consistent with a casing on the front porch and bullet strike located in the front yard, while the woman had said he fired twice into the air before he left. The deputy recommended he turn himself in because of the warrant, and Driskill was taken into custody at the jail.
• Michael Scott Jones, 47, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:07 a.m. June 8 and charged with criminal simulation. He was being held on a $1,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 15 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jamie Douglas Speller, 37, Cunningham Street, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 11:48 p.m. June 8 and charged with aggravated assault and public intoxication. He was released on bonds totaling $5,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 15 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Ladonna Michelle Suttles, 48, Wildwood Road, Maryville
• Derik Christopher Peloquin, 29, Knoxville; also charged with violation of probation
• Joseph Edward Ledbetter, 39, Glendale Lane, Louisville
• Kesha Marie Larock, 39, Riden Road, Greenback
• Christian Dominique Phifer, 20, Williamson Chapel Road, Maryville; also charged with three counts of violating pretrial release conditions
• Julian Paul Gerdeman, 22, McIlvaine Drive, Maryville
• Patrick William Sumpter, 30, Carrs Creek Road, Townsend
• David Joseph Palmer, 35, U.S.Highway 411 South, Maryville
• Christopher Dwayne Smith, 53, Strawberry Plains
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.