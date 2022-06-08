• Steve Brian Hannah, 43, Barb Hollow Road, Walland, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:48 p.m. June 7 and charged with aggravated robbery. He is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. June 10 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Stacey Lynn Campbell, 47, Telford Street, Alcoa, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 6:04 a.m. June 8 and charged with manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of methamphetamine. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $2,500 pending a 9 a.m. June 16 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jessica Nicole Starr, 25, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:21 a.m. June 8 and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $50,000 pending a 9 a.m. June 15 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Patricia Dorothy Hillard, 34, Lovers Lane, Townsend, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:17 p.m. June 8 and charged with theft. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $1,500 pending a 9 a.m. June 15 hearing in Blount County General Session's Court.
• Terron Roy Moore, 32, Lovers Lane, Townsend, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:53 p.m. June 8 and charged with theft and evading arrest. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $3,000 pending a 9 a.m. June 13 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court and a 9 a.m. June 15 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.