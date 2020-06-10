Arrests
• Cassandra Leann Buchanan, 37, Rose Bud Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:14 a.m. June 9 and charged with child abuse and neglect and violation of probation. She was free on a $25,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 18 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Roger Merrill Lane, 59, Powell, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9 a.m. June 9 and charged with violation of an order of protection. He was being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 18 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Steven Ryan Overton, 44, Alnwick Drive, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10:50 a.m. June 9 and charged with felony violation of probation. He was free without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 15 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Donna Jane Lawson, 31, Thornhill Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:03 p.m. June 9 and charged with felony violation of probation, two counts of aggravated burglary, burglary of an auto, burglary of a motor vehicle and four counts of identity theft. She was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $30,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 16 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Bobbie J. Hellmontaler, 60, Butterfly Gap Loop, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with violation of the sex offender registry. He was being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing June 17 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.