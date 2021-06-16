Arrests
• Stefani Anne Blankenship, 41, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 9:32 a.m. June 15 and charged with possessing stolen property. She was released on a $15,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing June 16 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• William Beathea Stackhouse IV, 46, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 9:32 a.m. June 15 and charged with theft of a motor vehicle. He was released on a $15,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing June 16 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jeffrey Simpson, 55, Marvin Circle, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:58 a.m. June 15 and charged with maintaining a vehicle where drugs are used or sold and the manufacture/delivery/sale of Schedule I-VII drugs (marijuana). He was released on bonds totaling $10,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 16 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Andrew Cummings, 37, Calderwood Highway, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 5:39 p.m. June 15 and charged with indecent exposure and public intoxication. He was being held on bonds totaling $1,750 pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 22 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Michael Phillip Capozzi, 42, Topside View Drive, Maryville
• Haley Ann Holder, 18, Knoxville
• Tommy Eugene Patty, 49, Endsley Lane, Friendsville; also charged with violation of probation
• Tyler Logan Hudson, 33, Knoxville
• Ted Dustin Hamilton, 43, Lenoir City
• Dustin Daniel Stinnett, 31, Madisonville
