Arrests
• Shala Lachelle Martin, 37, Jericho Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:25 p.m. June 16 and charged with violation of community corrections. She was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 19 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Lisa Michele Watson, 45, Jeania Lane, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:47 p.m. June 16 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, child passenger restraint system requirement, failure to provide proof of financial responsibility and driving on a suspended license. She was being held in lieu of a $750 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing June 24 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Jeffrey Dain Rimback, 28, Glover Road, Rockford
