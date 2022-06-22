• Dennis Tedford Willis, 54, Alcoa Highway, Alcoa, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:16 a.m. June 21 and charged with violation of probation on a felony conviction. He is being held without bond in lieu of a 9 a.m. June 27 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
• James William Monroe, 57, Happy Valley Road, Tallassee, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 3:39 p.m. June 21 and charged with burglary. He is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. June 30 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Christopher Curtis Warren, 54, Cusick Road, Alcoa, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 7:05 p.m. June 21 and charged with identity theft, driving under the influence of an intoxicant, failure to appear, violation of pretrial release and driving on a revoked license. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $17,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. June 22 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court and a 1:30 p.m. June 30 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jordan John Cacyuk, 28, Sherwood Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:44 p.m. June 21 and charged with resisting/stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search, simple possession/casual/exchange and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held in lieu of a 9 a.m. June 27 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court
• Robert Wayne Lawson, 48, Hickory Corner, Maryville
• Christopher Andrew Monday, 38, Maynardville
• Christian Gonzalez Albino, 37, Newberry Road, Maryville
