Arrests
• Mitchell Kirby Brock, 29, Cusick Road, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 4:01 p.m. June 22 and charged with theft (shoplifting), evading arrest and criminal trespass. He was being held on bonds totaling $6,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing June 30 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jessica Carole Cox, 29, Grant Townhouse Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:14 p.m. June 22 and charged with possessing Schedule I drugs, public intoxication and attachment for contempt. She was being held on bonds totaling $3,486.84 pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 29 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Jasmine Brandler Vanover, 22, West Bell Street, Alcoa
• Cody Daniel Jones, 37, Mentor Road, Louisville
• Sydney Leigh Howard, 34, Athens
• Rodney M. Williams, 54, Rutledge
• Daniel Jay Kidd, 29, Boulder Street, Maryville
• Amber Marie Peck, 37, Blockhouse Road, Maryville
• Tanda Lashell Valentine, 25, Knoxville
• Sarah Melissa Oliver, 31, North Chesterfield, Virginia
