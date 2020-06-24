Arrests
• Alicea Harlene Crowder, 46, Lee Shirley Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:08 p.m. June 23 and charged with felony violation of probation, simple possession of methamphetamine, evading arrest by fleeing, resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search and introduction of drugs into a penal facility. She was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $12,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 29 and a 1:30 p.m. hearing June 29 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
