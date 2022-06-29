• Kasey Nicole Thompson, 25, Hickory Corner, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:26 a.m. June 28 and charged with violation of probation on a felony conviction. She is being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. July 8 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Wesley Allen Potter, 43, East Harper Avenue, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with shoplifting. He is being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. June 29 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Megan Leann Ward, 35, Beacon Way, Rockford, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:30 a.m. June 28 and charged with delivery of Schedule II drugs, failure to pay child support and violation of probation. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $26,600 pending a 9 a.m. June 29 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court, a 9 a.m. June 30 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court and a 10 a.m. July 6 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Alexander Wesley Gibson, 25, Sevierville Road, Maryville, was arrested at 2:33 p.m. June 28 and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine and violation of probation. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $50,000 pending a 9 a.m. June 29 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court and a 9 a.m. July 1 hearing in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Jeremy Travis Morelock, 44, Calderwood Highway, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:13 a.m. June 29 and charged with aggravated domestic assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $20,000 pending a 9 a.m. July 7 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court
• Kaylee Kaitlin Markseines, 33, Morristown
• Chelsie Elaine Boring, 32, Sevierville
• Logan James Boring, 23, Byerly Avenue, Maryville
