Arrests
• Samuel Charles DeGregorio, 45, Colby Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:36 p.m. June 2 and charged with violation of the sex offender registry. He was being held in lieu of a $15,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing June 3 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Owen Matthew Combs, 23, Sawyers Court, Seymour, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies 8:38 p.m. June 2 and charged with reckless endangerment with a minor injury. He was free on a $5,000 bond without a set hearing date.
• Ashley Dawn Novitzke, 22, Oak Ridge, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 1:37 a.m. June 3 and charged with criminal impersonation and violation of probation. She was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $1,750 pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 8 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Nicklaus Edward Brush, 39, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:19 a.m. June 3 and charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injuries. He was being held in lieu of a $3,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing June 10 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Jordan Lee Nichols, 29, Samples Road, Louisville
• Tyler Ray Menke, 27, Knoxville
