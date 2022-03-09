Arrests
• Shaina Rochelle Brookshire, 29, Tupelo Way, Louisville, was arrested at 4:04 p.m. March 8 by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with aggravated assault. She was released in lieu of a $20,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. March 17 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jeffrey Jon Morris, 44, Alcoa Trail, Maryville, was arrested at 8:10 p.m. March 8 by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest. He was released in lieu of a $2,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. March 14 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Dillon Jacob Millsaps, 41, Murphy Road, Maryville
