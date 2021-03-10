Arrests
• Brandy Renee Anderson, 46, Alcoa Highway, Alcoa, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 1:08 p.m. March 9 and charged with delivering Schedule II drugs. She was released on a $20,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing March 17 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Brooke Danyelle Quave, 31, Lee Thompson Lane, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:47 p.m. March 9 and charged with forgery. She was being held on a $20,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing March 17 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Lee Michael Quave, 29, Lee Thompson Lane, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:46 p.m. March 9 and charged with forgery and simple possession/casual exchange. He was being held on a $20,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing March 17 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Dennis Blair Thomas, 62, Wilkinson Pike, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 9:09 p.m. March 9 and charged with simple possession/casual exchange and two counts of violation of probation. He was being held without bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing March 17 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jeremy Charles Hitson, 40, Nine Mile Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:32 p.m. March 9 and charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale of Schedule I-VII drugs (marijuana). He was being held on a $25,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing March 17 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Marcel Da'Shawn Burdett, 22, Knoxville
• Tiffany Tan Henderson, 48, Knoxville
