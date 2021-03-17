Arrests
• Joshua Landon Millward, 47, East Broadway Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 10 a.m. March 16 and charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault and violating an order of protection. He was released on bonds totaling $12,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing March 18 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Ricky Lee Collingsworth, 37, LaFollette, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:04 p.m. March 16 and charged with violation of probation granted after a felony conviction. He was being held without bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing March 22 in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Haley Ann Holder, 18, Pennsylvania Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 4:25 p.m. March 16 and charged with violating an order of protection. She was being held on a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing March 25 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jerry Zeppelin Rauhuff, 30, Vinegar Valley Road, Friendsville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 6:15 p.m. March 16 and charged with evading arrest by fleeing and domestic violence with simple assault. He was being held on bonds totaling $5,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing March 25 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Cory Dewayne Potter, 29, Haley Way, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:14 p.m. March 16 and charged with evading arrest and two counts of violation of probation. He was being held without bond on the violation of probation charges pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing March 24, and on a $2,500 bond on the evading arrest charge pending a 9 a.m. hearing March 26. Both hearings will be in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Kelsey Charisse Leffler, 32, Rockwood; also charged with violation of probation
• Haley Rebecca Gent, 27, Morristown
• Cody Mack Suttles, 28, Knoxville
• Darrell Gene Tipping, 50, U.S. Highway 411 South, Maryville; also charged with violation of probation
• Rodney Cooper Locke, 50, Juniper Avenue, Alcoa
