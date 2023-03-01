Arrests
Dylan Charles Crawford, 21, Blair Loop Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 2:53 p.m. Feb. 25 and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale of Schedule I-VII. He was released in lieu of a $10,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. March 8 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Chauncey Franklyn Parks, 52, Poplar Street, Maryville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 11:12 p.m. Feb. 25 and charged with resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $4,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. March 2 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Sherry Renee Godsey, 57, Pigeon Forge, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 3:57 p.m. Feb. 26 and charged with shoplifting and criminal trespass. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $1,500 pending a 9 a.m. March 7 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Traci Toccoa Blythe, 52, Normandy Lane, Louisville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 2:08 a.m. Feb. 27 and charged with aggravated assault. She was released in lieu of bonds totaling $4,000 pending a 9 a.m. March 2 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Natasha Nicole Henderson, 36, Hunnicut Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 7:26 p.m. Feb. 27 and charged with theft. She is being held in lieu of a $1,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. March 7 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Alexander Logan Thornton, 49, Pigeon Forge, was arrested by agents of the 5th Judicial District Drug Task Force at 4:42 p.m. Feb. 27 and charged with three counts of manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine and two counts of failure to appear. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $30,000 pending a 9 a.m. March 1 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Chad Thomas Whaley, 35, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 10:06 a.m. Feb. 27 and charged with burglary, manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $8,000 pending a 9 a.m. March 9 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Gregory Alan Foster, 45, White Mills Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 9:15 a.m. Feb. 27 and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale of marijuana. He is being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. March 8 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Savannah Grace O'Connor, 19, Ed Davis Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:55 a.m. Feb. 28 and charged with public intoxication and simple possession/casual exchange of a controlled substance. She is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $3,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. March 6 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
William Perry Gibson, 32, Woodgrove Lane, Maryville
Donald Lee Shope, 51, Cavern Road, Townsend
Alex Kyler Hughes, 26, Lenoir City
Zackary Robert Beauchamp, 27, Ridge Road, Maryville
Ronald Gaston Yarbrough III, 32, Lenoir City
Robert Louis Locke Jr., 32, Airway Ridge Road, Louisville
Amanda Jo Jenkins, 37, Oak Ridge
Gary Matthew Click, 34, Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville
Cynthia Mary Sutton, 36, Hope Street, Maryville
Ronald Lynn Thompson, 41, Dailey Lane, Friendsville
Tasha Maranda Dugan, 39, Six Mile Road, Maryville
Hector Manuel Diaz Carbajal, 23, Knoxville
Tiffany Anne Bookout, 33, West Hunt Road, Maryville
