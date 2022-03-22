Arrests
• Ryan Michael Holden, 24, Oak Ridge, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5:03 p.m. March 22 and charged with theft. He was being held in lieu of $2,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing March 23 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Jacob Nathanial Dailey, 42, Diamond Branch Road, Maryville
• Joseph Mobley, 24, Knoxville
• Deon A. Mills, 23, Knoxville
• Brittany Quinn Ramirez, 36, Young Avenue, Maryville
• Wesley Ryan Fortner, 42, Six Mile Road, Maryville
• Samantha Diane Handley, 38, Six Mile Road, Maryvillle, also charged with evading arrest
