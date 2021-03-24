Arrests
• Ricky Alvin Palmer, 34, Villa Court, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 8:59 p.m. March 20 and charged with violating the sex offender registry and violation of probation. He was being held on a $50,000 bond on the first charge pending a 9 a.m. hearing March 25 in Blount County General Sessions Court, and without bond on the second charge pending a 9 a.m. hearing March 26 in Blount County Circuit Court.
• Charles Jacob Tarwater, 25, Clendenen Road, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 3:48 p.m. March 21 and charged with setting fire to personal property/land and public intoxication. He was being held on bonds totaling $3,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing March 24 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Brett Samuel Lee, 23, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:09 a.m. March 23 and charged with tampering with evidence, possessing Schedule VI drugs with intent to sell/distribute and possessing Schedule I and IV drugs. He was released on bonds totaling $10,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing March 29 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Yousif Botrus Abuhania, 26, Blue Sky Drive, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 11:18 a.m. March 23 and charged with violation of probation granted after a felony conviction, aggravated assault and aggravated robbery. He was being held without bond on the violation of probation charge pending a 9 a.m. hearing March 29 in Blount County Circuit Court, and on bonds totaling $50,000 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing March 31 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Jason Walter Ogle, 42, Foch Street, Maryville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 7:36 p.m. March 23 and charged with theft of property. He was being held on a $5,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing March 26 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Charles Edward Coppenger, 31, Lovers Lane, Townsend, was arrested by Townsend Police officers at 2:23 a.m. March 24 and charged with felony evading arrest and reckless driving. He was released on bonds totaling $6,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing April 1 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Brittany Sloane Hurst, 31, Knoxville
• Jeffrey Newman Yates, 45, Pigeon Forge
• Betty Jo Jackson, 50, Level Drive, Maryville
• Steven Ray Lawson, 24, Clark Street, Seymour
