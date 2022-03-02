Arrests
• Gemma Faye Steele, 20, Binfield Road, Maryville, was arrested at 7:39 p.m. March 1 by Alcoa Police officers and charged with assault. She was released on a $1,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. March 10 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Samuel Laron Hatcher, 22, Watt Street, Alcoa, was arrested at 7:38 p.m. March 1 by Alcoa Police officers and charged with domestic assault. He is being held in lieu of a $3,500 bond pending a 9 a.m. March 10 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Ryan Michael Cahill, 42, Knoxville, was arrested at 2:44 a.m. March 2 by Blount County Sheriff's deputies and charged with reckless endangerment. He is being held in lieu of a $3,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. March 7 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Ronald Steven Vanblarcom Jr., 42, Middlesettlements Road, Maryville
• John Phillip Dinwiddie, 32, Cunningham Road West, Seymour
• Kyle Jordan Whitehead, Alisha Way, Maryville
• Daniel Dale Meadows, 46, Wilkinson Pike, Maryville; also charged with driving on a suspended license, expired registration plates and failure to provide proof of financial responsibility
