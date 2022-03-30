Arrests
• Christopher Bryson Scalf, 29, Bolinger Road, Maryville, was arrested at 3:29 a.m. March 30 by Alcoa Police officers and charged with burglary of an automobile and assault/intimidation. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $10,000 pending a 9 a.m. April 7 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Tara Cody Miller, 38, Aluminum Avenue, Alcoa
• Milka Velez, 43, Sevierville
• Felicia Geanna Smith, 36, Montvale Road, Maryville
