Arrests
• Mary Doris Jones, 44, Lenoir City, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 12:37 p.m. March 2 and charged with shoplifting (theft of merchandise). She was released on a $2,500 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing March 10 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
• Ronald Byron Long, 48, Cureton Avenue, Maryville, was arrested by Maryville Police officers at 6:59 p.m. March 2 and charged with public intoxication and possessing Schedule I drugs. He was being held on bonds totaling $3,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing March 9 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
Charged with contempt of court:
• Tucker Laine Warren, 22, Ridgestone Path, Maryville
• Isaac David Layne Bryant, 19, Crest Road, Maryville
• Destiny Desiree McClain, 23, Pimlico Drive, Seymour
• Ronnie Lee Reynolds, 25, Andover Boulevard, Alcoa
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.